AWARDS 2025 | Best Large Tour Boat – Autrement – Nova Shipyard

"Autrement is special because she brings together three elements that are not often delivered in one package: workboat-grade robustness, yacht-like exterior design, and a genuine sustainability mindset," Genco Yener, Founder and CEO of Nova Shipyard, told Baird Maritime.

From the outset, Erwan Geffroy, the owner of Armor Navigation, wanted a vessel that would look and feel more refined than a conventional passenger craft.

"It was an ambitious brief, and together with our designer, we delivered it not only through the exterior lines, but also through yacht-standard fairing and a yacht paint system," Yener remarked. "This is a major differentiator for a commercial vessel operating daily."

The vessel was also developed with what Yener said is an emphasis on future impact. She therefore features solar panels to ensure operation in a more environmentally responsible way, and these will complement a hybrid-ready arrangement that would allow the operator to incorporate further electrification if it so desires.