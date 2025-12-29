VESSEL REVIEW | Autrement – Ferry/tour boat to serve France's Perros-Guirec commune

French operator Armor Navigation has taken delivery of a new ferry built by Nova Shipyard of Turkey.

Autrement was built to a design by French naval architecture firm Mer et Design. In addition to being used on a regular ferry route, she will also sail on sightseeing excursions off the commune of Perros-Guirec in Brittany.

The newbuild has all-aluminium construction, an LOA of 24.98 metres (81.96 feet), a beam of 6.8 metres (22 feet), a draught of only 1.2 metres (3.9 feet), and space for 200 passengers. The vessel also boasts an upper deck hard top cover and panoramic glass panels for improved visibility as well as protection from the elements.