AWARDS 2025 | Best Inland Tour Boat – Silver Raven – One2Three Naval Architects

This is the UK’s first fully electric sightseeing catamaran, recently welcomed into service on the River Thames in London.

Built to a design by One2Three Naval Architects, the vessel boasts an all-electric propulsion system that delivers quiet, zero-emission operation with minimal wash, while generators provide range extension and emergency backup.

The innovative hybrid-electric setup with fixed-pitch propellers and twisted-flow rudders enables efficient cruising at 10 knots for up to eight 40- to 45-minute sightseeing tours per day.

Its sustainable, low-noise operation marks a significant advancement in eco-friendly river tourism on the Thames.