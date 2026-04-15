AWARDS 2025 | Best Inland Tour Boat – Silver Raven – One2Three Naval Architects

This is the UK’s first fully electric sightseeing catamaran, recently welcomed into service on the River Thames in London.
Built to a design by One2Three Naval Architects, the vessel boasts an all-electric propulsion system that delivers quiet, zero-emission operation with minimal wash, while generators provide range extension and emergency backup.
The innovative hybrid-electric setup with fixed-pitch propellers and twisted-flow rudders enables efficient cruising at 10 knots for up to eight 40- to 45-minute sightseeing tours per day.
Its sustainable, low-noise operation marks a significant advancement in eco-friendly river tourism on the Thames.
"She is a minimalistic aesthetic and contemporary design with indoor and outdoor nature caterings for a unique visual experience for passengers," Steve Quigley, Managing Director at One2Three Naval Architects, told Baird Maritime. "She boasts large glass windows on her roof and sides, maintaining panoramic views of the London skyline in spite of the changeable English weather.
"The vessel represents a change away from fossil fuels in the tourist market, whilst underneath she is an extremely energy-efficient example of an electrified future. Her visually striking lines echo the prime of Thames cruising and showing design influence from 1920s and 1930s."
Quigley said the biggest design challenge was minimising the vessel's weight whilst maintaining the luxury fit-out and passenger experience. Weight increases lead to a larger battery capacity required to run the operational 10 knot speed, in addition to exceeding the route's shallow draught restrictions.
"Shoreside charging capabilities in London were not known at the start of the design, and so the decision was made to install two generators to provide the power required to charge the batteries for a full day of tours. Additionally, the strict wash compliance required on the Thames was a focal point, so the hull was optimised in length to ensure the vessel’s wash is significantly less."
Quigley said the project was One2Three's first time working with the assigned electrical integrator, so new communication lines and understanding of processes had to be established. Many lessons were therefore learned with regard to the electrical propulsion system and battery integration.
Silver Raven was developed to incorporate electric propulsion in accordance with what Quigley said was continuing progress towards achieving reduced energy and fuel consumption, which he identified as a trend having an impact on shipbuilding.
"[The sector] is supporting the shift away from fossil fuels to electrification where it is technically feasible and commercially viable," he told Baird Maritime.
As for the global tour boat industry, Quigley explained that a new trend market will become increasingly important.
"We will witness new, smaller and more intimate tourist experiences and hopefully a resurgence of international leisure travel, particularly once airline schedules return to normal."
For a list of the 2025 "Best Of" award winners, please click here.