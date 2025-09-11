Azam Marine's newest fast catamaran ferry floated out

China’s AFAI Southern Shipyard has floated out a new fast catamaran ferry slated for Tanzanian operator Azam Marine.
Kilimanjaro IX is the latest example in a series of all-aluminium ferries ordered by Azam Marine. An earlier sister, Kilimanjaro VIII, was handed over in 2023 following completion at Australian shipbuilder RDM Constructions (formerly Richardson Devine Marine).
Kilimanjaro IX was designed in compliance with Tanzanian flag, Australian Maritime Safety Authority NSCV 1C, and DNV class requirements.
The completed ferry will have a length of 53 metres, a beam of 12.5 metres, a crew of eight, and space for 679 passengers on two decks. Two Cummins QSK95-M 2,983kW engines will drive two Kongsberg S80-4 to deliver a top speed of 37 knots and a service speed of 34 knots.
The main deck will have seating for 334 passengers, luggage racks, a refreshments kiosk, and five toilets. One toilet will be wheelchair-accessible.
The upper deck will have seating for 200 passengers split between two cabins. This area of the vessel will also have four toilets and a kiosk.
Kilimanjaro IX will soon begin undergoing sea trials. The ferry is scheduled to enter service next year.