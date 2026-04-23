Tallink's revenue rises as passenger volumes grow in Q1 2026

Tallink Grupp announced that its revenue rose to €149 million ($162 million) during the first three months of 2026 as passenger and cargo volumes improved. This performance represented a recovery compared to the previous year, with the net loss decreasing to €22 million.
Passenger traffic expanded by nearly seven per cent throughout the period while cargo units carried grew by more than 13 per cent. Chief Executive Officer Peep Jalakas noted that these volumes were on a clear upward trend despite regional tensions affecting market confidence.
Jalakas mentioned that, “The impact of the Middle East conflicts was not yet significant in the early months of the year,” while explaining that rising fuel prices from March may affect future results. Tallink Grupp also chartered out the Superfast IX during the month of March.
The company explained that work continues to identify the "best operational use" for the Ro-Pax ferry Romantika. Maintenance work on the Baltic Queen, Silja Symphony, and Victoria I took a combined 47 days during the quarter.
These technical dockings required investments exceeding €14 million to ensure service quality and vessel reliability. Financial obligations including loan repayments and interest expenses totalled nearly €15 million during the first quarter.
The company reported that the increased cost base has necessitated further focus on operational efficiency. The board of directors will propose a dividend payment of €0.06 per share at the annual general meeting scheduled for May 19.