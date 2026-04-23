Tallink's revenue rises as passenger volumes grow in Q1 2026

Tallink Grupp announced that its revenue rose to €149 million ($162 million) during the first three months of 2026 as passenger and cargo volumes improved. This performance represented a recovery compared to the previous year, with the net loss decreasing to €22 million.

Passenger traffic expanded by nearly seven per cent throughout the period while cargo units carried grew by more than 13 per cent. Chief Executive Officer Peep Jalakas noted that these volumes were on a clear upward trend despite regional tensions affecting market confidence.

Jalakas mentioned that, “The impact of the Middle East conflicts was not yet significant in the early months of the year,” while explaining that rising fuel prices from March may affect future results. Tallink Grupp also chartered out the Superfast IX during the month of March.