Tallink charters out Ro-Pax ferry Superfast IX

Tallink has entered into a charter agreement for its passenger vessel Superfast IX, prompting a search for a replacement ship on the Paldiski–Kapellskär route. The handover of the vessel is scheduled to take place on May 1 in Tallinn, according to the company.

The charter agreement is set for a duration of three years, with an option for a two-year extension. Tallink also noted that the contract includes an option for the vessel to be purchased.

Chief Executive Officer Paavo Nõgene stated that the company continues to optimise its routes to ensure efficient operations. "The charter agreement provides the company with a stable cash flow rather than a reduction in business volume," Nõgene explained.