Tallink reports increase in passenger and cargo volumes for May

Estonian ferry company Tallink Grupp transported 481,810 passengers in May 2026, marking a 1.9 per cent increase compared to the same period in the previous year.
Cargo units also rose by 1.5 per cent to 22,948 units, while passenger vehicles declined by 0.6 per cent to 65,104 units.
The Finland-Sweden route, operated by the ferries Silja Serenade, Silja Symphony, and Baltic Princess, saw passenger numbers rise by 4.5 per cent to 113,178. On this route, cargo units surged by 43 per cent to 3,400, and passenger vehicles grew by 27.6 per cent to 5,600.
Estonia-Finland passenger traffic grew by 2.9 per cent to 322,361 travellers, with operations reflecting the Ro-Pax ferries MyStar and Megastar alongside the Victoria I. Cargo volumes on this route increased by 7.2 per cent to 18,020 units, though passenger vehicle numbers decreased by 1.6 per cent to 57,645.
In contrast, the Estonia-Sweden route experienced a 9.3 per cent decline in passenger volumes to 46,271, with the route operated solely by the ferry Baltic Queen. Cargo units on this corridor fell by 55.3 per cent to 1,528, while passenger vehicle numbers dropped by 26.1 per cent to 1,859.
Tallink Grupp stated that the Estonia-Sweden operations a year earlier had also included the Paldiski-Kapellskär route, which was run by the Superfast IX. Following the start of a chartering agreement for Superfast IX on May 1, the company suspended the Paldiski-Kapellskär route until further notice.