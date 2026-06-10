Tallink reports increase in passenger and cargo volumes for May

Estonian ferry company Tallink Grupp transported 481,810 passengers in May 2026, marking a 1.9 per cent increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

Cargo units also rose by 1.5 per cent to 22,948 units, while passenger vehicles declined by 0.6 per cent to 65,104 units.

The Finland-Sweden route, operated by the ferries Silja Serenade, Silja Symphony, and Baltic Princess, saw passenger numbers rise by 4.5 per cent to 113,178. On this route, cargo units surged by 43 per cent to 3,400, and passenger vehicles grew by 27.6 per cent to 5,600.