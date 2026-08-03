Tallink charters out ferry for Mediterranean Games accommodation

Tallink Grupp and the Organising Committee of the Mediterranean Games of Taranto 2026 have reached a charter agreement for the ferry Romantika.
Under the terms of the deal, the vessel will be chartered out with a technical and service crew to provide accommodation and catering for participants of the XX Mediterranean Games in Italy.
Having operated as an additional ship on the Tallinn-Stockholm route this summer, Romantika will make its final Baltic Sea voyage on August 4 during a special evening cruise in Tallinn Bay.
Passengers holding bookings for later dates can choose alternative sailings between Tallinn and Stockholm on Baltic Queen, Silja Symphony, or Silja Serenade, with Tallink confirming that most bookings have already been rebooked.
Peep Jalakas, Chairman of the Management Board of Tallink Grupp, stated that chartering Romantika to Italy will positively impact financial results, with the company aiming to optimise vessel usage across its fleet.
Although summer departures on the Tallinn-Stockholm route were initially scheduled through August 8, ending with a final return from Stockholm, the agreement concludes the project four days earlier than planned.
Built in Finland in 2002, Romantika was the first ferry commissioned by Tallink and the first constructed for an Estonian shipowner, having previously served Baltic Sea routes to Helsinki, Stockholm, and Riga before being chartered to Algeria last year.
Three other Tallink vessels are currently on long-term European charters, including Silja Europa and Galaxy providing accommodation in the Netherlands, and Superfast IX, renamed St. Patrick, chartered to Hibernia Line for service between Ireland and France.