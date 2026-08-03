Tallink charters out ferry for Mediterranean Games accommodation

Tallink Grupp and the Organising Committee of the Mediterranean Games of Taranto 2026 have reached a charter agreement for the ferry Romantika.

Under the terms of the deal, the vessel will be chartered out with a technical and service crew to provide accommodation and catering for participants of the XX Mediterranean Games in Italy.

Having operated as an additional ship on the Tallinn-Stockholm route this summer, Romantika will make its final Baltic Sea voyage on August 4 during a special evening cruise in Tallinn Bay.

Passengers holding bookings for later dates can choose alternative sailings between Tallinn and Stockholm on Baltic Queen, Silja Symphony, or Silja Serenade, with Tallink confirming that most bookings have already been rebooked.