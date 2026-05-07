New ferry operator launches route between Ireland and France

Startup ferry operator Hibernia Line will launch a year-round ferry service connecting Ireland through the Port of Ringaskiddy in Cork with Boulogne-sur-Mer in France.
The company reported that the route will operate six sailings per week in each direction starting in June 2026.
The fleet currently comprises two chartered Ro-Pax ships, the St Patrick and Akka. The St Patrick was formerly the Superfast IX chartered from Estonian operator Tallink, while the Akka was chartered from Germany's TT-Line.
Departures from Ireland are scheduled for 21:00 with arrivals in France the following evening. Return sailings leave Boulogne-sur-Mer at 22:00 and reach Cork the next day.
The St Patrick features 2,200 lane metres of deck space, while the Akka can accommodate 2,500 lane metres of vehicles. Hibernia Line reported that over 600 passengers can be carried per sailing across hundreds of cabins.
The company projected the route will carry upwards of 250,000 passengers annually.
Founder and Chief Executive, Aidan Coffey, stated that their goal is to make travel and freight movement between Ireland and Europe more straightforward and dependable. “The focus is on consistency, frequency and a service that works for both freight and passengers,” Coffey added.