New ferry operator launches route between Ireland and France

Startup ferry operator Hibernia Line will launch a year-round ferry service connecting Ireland through the Port of Ringaskiddy in Cork with Boulogne-sur-Mer in France.

The company reported that the route will operate six sailings per week in each direction starting in June 2026.

The fleet currently comprises two chartered Ro-Pax ships, the St Patrick and Akka. The St Patrick was formerly the Superfast IX chartered from Estonian operator Tallink, while the Akka was chartered from Germany's TT-Line.