Stena Group beats market turbulence with $204.3m profit in 2025

Stena Group reported a profit before tax of SEK2.15 billion ($204.3 million) for the 2025 financial year as total revenues reached SEK51.95 billion. This result followed a year of unpredictable fluctuations in capital-intensive markets, according to a statement from the company.

The group said it maintains a liquidity reserve of SEK20 billion and a property portfolio valued at SEK57 billion to, "ensure resilience." Six vessels were sold during the period, which freed up liquidity and contributed SEK1.60 billion to the results.

Chief Executive Officer Dan Sten Olsson said, “Markets go up and down.” He stated that the company must ensure it is prepared financially and operationally for future shifts.