Stena Group beats market turbulence with $204.3m profit in 2025

Stena Group reported a profit before tax of SEK2.15 billion ($204.3 million) for the 2025 financial year as total revenues reached SEK51.95 billion. This result followed a year of unpredictable fluctuations in capital-intensive markets, according to a statement from the company.
The group said it maintains a liquidity reserve of SEK20 billion and a property portfolio valued at SEK57 billion to, "ensure resilience." Six vessels were sold during the period, which freed up liquidity and contributed SEK1.60 billion to the results.
Chief Executive Officer Dan Sten Olsson said, “Markets go up and down.” He stated that the company must ensure it is prepared financially and operationally for future shifts.
Stena Bulk reflagged three of its Suezmax vessels to the Swedish flag in March 2025. Managing Director Erik Hånell said the move was an important milestone that, "strengthens Sweden’s maritime presence".
The ferry unit Stena Line renewed its port agreement in Frederikshavn during the autumn of 2025 for a period of 50 years. The company is expected to assume operations of the ferry route between Umeå and Vaasa during the first quarter of 2026, according to the group.
Stena RoRo reported the sale of the Saint-Malo and Guillaume de Normandie to Brittany Ferries in December 2025. These vessels had been delivered earlier in the year and were simultaneously chartered out under bareboat agreements.
Stena Drilling delivered positive results despite an average oil price below $70 per barrel for much of the period. The offshore unit reported that increased tendering activity toward the end of the year is expected to lead to a stronger performance in 2026, according to the group.
The group reported that its total assets amounted to SEK154.90 billion as of December 31, 2025.
This figure represents a slight decline from the SEK160.95 billion reported at the end of 2024.