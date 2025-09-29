Stena Line signs 50-year port agreement in Frederikshavn

Swedish ferry operator Stena Line has signed a 50-year agreement with the Municipality of Frederikshavn in Denmark to operate the Ro-Pax ferry terminal at Frederikshavn Harbour.
Under the new arrangement, Stena Line will assume full responsibility for ferry terminal operations and serve as the negotiating partner for other customers seeking port services.
Mayor Karsten Thomsen of Frederikshavn said the agreement provides stability and long-term opportunities for both the port and the wider community.
Carl-Johan Hellner, Chief Operating Officer for Ports and Terminals at Stena Line, said the agreement allows the company to further develop its infrastructure and strengthen operations in the region.
Stena Line said the agreement aligns with wider strategic investments, including the relocation of its Gothenburg terminals for routes to Denmark and Germany from central Gothenburg to the Arendal Port.
Stena Line currently operates the Gothenburg–Frederikshavn route with two vessels, Stena Danica and Stena Jutlandica, offering three to four daily departures in each direction.