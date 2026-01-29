Spanish competition regulator launches deeper probe on DFDS purchase of Armas assets

Spain’s National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) has initiated a second-phase analysis regarding the acquisition of exclusive control over certain assets of Armas by Danish shipping firm DFDS.

According to the CNMC, the initial investigation into the transaction, which was first notified in December, identified potential risks to competition in the markets of southern Spain and the Strait of Gibraltar. The regulator stated that the acquisition represents a significant modification of the market structure.

On the Algeciras to Tanger Med route, the CNMC noted that the transaction, when considered alongside a separate acquisition notified by Baleària on October 8, 2025, would result in the exit of Armas and reduce the number of shipping operators from four to three.

In the area encompassing the Algeciras to Ceuta route, the CNMC stated the transaction would allow DFDS to strengthen its position as the second-largest operator behind Baleària. This would result in the reduction of service providers from three to two.