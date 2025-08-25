DFDS to acquire two ferries from Naviera Armas for DKK240m

Danish shipping and logistics company DFDS has entered into an agreement to purchase part of the assets of Naviera Armas’ Strait of Gibraltar ferry operations for an asset purchase price of DKK240 million ($37.4 million). The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

The acquisition includes two ferries, one Ro-Pax ferry and one high-speed catamaran (HSC), as well as existing route operation permits and around 200 employees. The two vessels are the 2004-built Ro-Pax Volcan de Tamasite and the 1999-built HSC Villa de Agaete.