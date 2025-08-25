DFDS to acquire two ferries from Naviera Armas for DKK240m
Danish shipping and logistics company DFDS has entered into an agreement to purchase part of the assets of Naviera Armas’ Strait of Gibraltar ferry operations for an asset purchase price of DKK240 million ($37.4 million). The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.
The acquisition includes two ferries, one Ro-Pax ferry and one high-speed catamaran (HSC), as well as existing route operation permits and around 200 employees. The two vessels are the 2004-built Ro-Pax Volcan de Tamasite and the 1999-built HSC Villa de Agaete.
DFDS currently operates two ferry routes on the Strait of Gibraltar: Algeciras to Tanger Med and Algeciras to Ceuta. The two newly acquired ferries are already deployed on these same routes. DFDS stated the purchase will expand and enhance its customer offering to both freight customers and passengers, while also adding scale to its operations in a growing market.
Mathieu Girardin, Head of Ferry Division at DFDS, stated that the growth of the Strait of Gibraltar market has exceeded the company's expectations since it entered the market in 2024. He added that the company expects to deliver a smooth transition and an immediate enhancement of services. The capacity expansion is expected to add revenue of around DKK500 million in 2026.