Scandlines introduces battery-powered ferry on Fehmarnbelt route

Scandlines deployed its new battery-powered freight ferry, The Baltic Whale, on the Rødby-Puttgarden route on March 10. The vessel departed Denmark for Germany at 08:05 following the completion of sea trials and naming procedures.

The 147.4-metre vessel features a 10 MWh battery system and completes the 18.5-kilometre crossing in 45 minutes. Scandlines confirmed that charging takes 12 minutes in each port through the use of high-power cables and transformer stations.

The ferry provides space for 66 freight units across two decks, covering 1,200 track metres, and is designed to carry industrial products and car parts. Through the introduction of the ship, the company expects to increase its transport capacity on the route by 27 per cent.