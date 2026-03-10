Scandlines introduces battery-powered ferry on Fehmarnbelt route

Scandlines deployed its new battery-powered freight ferry, The Baltic Whale, on the Rødby-Puttgarden route on March 10. The vessel departed Denmark for Germany at 08:05 following the completion of sea trials and naming procedures.
The 147.4-metre vessel features a 10 MWh battery system and completes the 18.5-kilometre crossing in 45 minutes. Scandlines confirmed that charging takes 12 minutes in each port through the use of high-power cables and transformer stations.
The ferry provides space for 66 freight units across two decks, covering 1,200 track metres, and is designed to carry industrial products and car parts. Through the introduction of the ship, the company expects to increase its transport capacity on the route by 27 per cent.
Michael Guldmann Petersen, Chief Operating Officer of Scandlines, described the deployment as a significant step for the ferry operator. "It is a huge achievement and something we have been really looking forward to."
Scandlines noted that the ship allows it to move more freight units while freeing up space for passenger cars on other vessels.
Total investment for the project reached €84 million ($88 million). Although primarily battery-powered, the ship contains diesel generators for hybrid operation if required, according to Scandlines.
The Baltic Whale has a width of 25.4 metres and a design draught of 5.3 metres. It carries up to 140 passengers and travels at a service speed between 10 knots (19 km/h) and 16 knots (30 km/h).