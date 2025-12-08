VESSEL REVIEW | The Baltic Whale – Scandlines' new ferry to serve Denmark-Germany routes on Baltic Sea

Danish transport company Scandlines has taken delivery of a new double-ended Ro-Pax ferry built to a design by Norwegian naval architecture firm LMG Marin.

The Baltic Whale (formerly Futura) will be operated between the Danish town of Rodby and the village of Puttgarden on Ferhmarn Island in the German portion of the Baltic Sea. The vessel was developed with an investment amount of €80 million (US$88 million).