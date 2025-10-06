Russia's Vodohod to introduce additional electric ferry on Saint Petersburg routes

Russian transport company Vodohod will introduce a new electric ferry into service in Saint Petersburg in 2026.
The new vessel will belong to the Project EM901 or Moskva 2.0 series of river ferries, which are being built as improved variants of an earlier series of diesel-powered vessels that operated in Russian inland waters during the Soviet era.
Strelna (pictured), the first ferry in the series, entered service earlier this year. She is being operated by Vodohod in behalf of state-run shipowner Mashpromlizing.
One of the notable improvements of the Project EM901 ferries over their predecessors is a hull that is wider by two metres to permit the incorporation of larger spaces.
The new ferry will be built by local shipyard Emperium.
Upon completion, she will have steel-aluminium construction, an LOA of 33.3 metres, a beam of eight metres, a draught of only 1.2 metres, a depth of 2.05 metres, a displacement of 140 tonnes, a crew of 10, and space for up to 200 passengers on two decks.