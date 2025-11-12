Russia's Neva Travel to introduce four new vessels on Saint Petersburg routes in 2026

The Project 04580 ferry will be operated primarily as a commuter vessel, the Project 04710 catamarans will sail around the island forts near Saint Petersburg, and the Project 04240 vessel will be deployed within the city's canals like her earlier sister City Cruise-1 (pictured).

All four vessels will be designed by Russian naval architecture firm Forss Technology and built by the Sredne-Nevsky Shipbuilding Plant of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation.

The catamarans will be owned by State Transport Leasing Company and classed by the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping while the monohull will be delivered to Mashpromlizing and classed by the Russian Classification Society.