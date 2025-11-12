Russia's Neva Travel to introduce four new vessels on Saint Petersburg routes in 2026

Russian transport operator Neva Travel has confirmed that four new passenger vessels will be introduced into service in the waters in and around Saint Petersburg in 2026.
The new vessels will consist of a Project 04580 32-metre catamaran ferry/tour boat, two Project 04710 27-metre sightseeing catamarans, and a Project 04240 22-metre sightseeing monohull vessel.
The Project 04580 ferry will be operated primarily as a commuter vessel, the Project 04710 catamarans will sail around the island forts near Saint Petersburg, and the Project 04240 vessel will be deployed within the city's canals like her earlier sister City Cruise-1 (pictured).
All four vessels will be designed by Russian naval architecture firm Forss Technology and built by the Sredne-Nevsky Shipbuilding Plant of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation.
The catamarans will be owned by State Transport Leasing Company and classed by the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping while the monohull will be delivered to Mashpromlizing and classed by the Russian Classification Society.