VESSEL REVIEW | City Cruise-1 – Russia's Neva Travel to operate new tour boat within Saint Petersburg

The vessels are optimised for operation along small rivers and canals with a low height permitting safe passage underneath bridges, though they may also be used in inland waterways with a permissible wave height of one per cent probability up to 1.2 metres (3.9 feet) and a maximum wind speed of 17 meters (56 feet) per second.

The vessel has an LOA of 21.8 metres (71.5 feet), a beam of 5.58 metres (18.3 feet), a draught of only 0.7 metre (2.3 feet), a depth of 1.4 metres (4.6 feet), a displacement of 40.21 tonnes, two crewmembers, and seating for up to 90 passengers in an enclosed main cabin with both panoramic and overhead windows as well as on an open aft deck.