Russian yard launches Moscow transport department's new electric ferries

Russia's Moscow Shipbuilding Yard has launched four new electric river ferries in a series for operation by the Moscow Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure Development (Moscow Deptrans).

The welded-aluminium ferries belong to an existing series of vessels, the first examples of which were built by local shipyard Emperium and are already being operated by Moscow Deptrans on the Moskva River.

Each of the new ferries has an LOA of 21 metres, a beam of 6.2 metres, a draught of only 1.4 metres, a displacement of 40 tonnes, and a capacity of 80 passengers.