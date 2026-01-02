Russian yard completes new hydrofoil ferry for Saratov region

A shipyard in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region has completed construction of a new hydrofoil ferry capable of operating in inland waters.

Politruk Klochkov belongs to the Project 23180 series of vessels designed and built by Alexeev's Hydrofoil Design Bureau. She will be fourth in her series to be operated in Russia's Saratov region after Yuri Gagarin, Pyotr Stolypin, and General Panfilov.