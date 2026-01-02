Russian yard completes new hydrofoil ferry for Saratov region

A shipyard in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region has completed construction of a new hydrofoil ferry capable of operating in inland waters.
Politruk Klochkov belongs to the Project 23180 series of vessels designed and built by Alexeev's Hydrofoil Design Bureau. She will be fourth in her series to be operated in Russia's Saratov region after Yuri Gagarin, Pyotr Stolypin, and General Panfilov.
The ferry has an LOA of 21.3 metres, a beam of 5.2 metres, a maximum draught of only 1.1 metres, and space for two crewmembers and up to 45 passengers.
The ferry was developed for operation during daylight hours in areas with air temperatures of between five and 30 degrees Celsius. The wheelhouse provides all-round visibility thanks to its placement near the bow and its being semi-recessed into the superstructure.
The insulated, climate-controlled main cabin boasts minimal noise and vibration levels and has an aft toilet and a crew rest area in addition to the passenger seating area. Embarkation and disembarkation can be done via a bow ramp or an aft platform.
Politruk Klochkov is classed by the Russian Classification Society. The vessel will undergo acceptance trials this spring and will enter operational service in Saratov shortly afterwards.