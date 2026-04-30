Russian yard begins acceptance trials of new hydrofoil ferry for Saratov region

A shipyard in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region has begun conducting acceptance trials of a new hydrofoil ferry capable of operating in inland waters.

Politruk Klochkov (Политрук Клочков) belongs to the Project 23180 series of vessels designed and built by Alexeev's Hydrofoil Design Bureau. She will be fourth in her series to be operated in Russia's Saratov region after Yuri Gagarin, Pyotr Stolypin, and General Panfilov.

The ferry has an LOA of 21.3 metres, a beam of 5.2 metres, a maximum draught of only 1.1 metres, and space for two crewmembers and up to 45 passengers.