Norwegian joint venture Cityboat orders electric ferry from local builder

Cityboat, a joint venture formed by Norwegian transport companies Rødne and Viking Adventure, has placed an order for a new electric ferry that can also be used for sightseeing trips around the islands near Haugesund.
The 15-metre vessel will utilise a design developed by local transportation startup Hydrolift Smart-City Ferries, which operates under the name Hyke. Construction will take place at the Hardanger facilities of Herde Kompositt with mainly Norwegian systems and components.
The ferry will belong to the same series as Shuttle 0001, which Hyke introduced into service in the city of Fredrikstad in 2024.
Hyke said that, unlike most electric passenger vessels requiring special charging stations, the ferry can use any electric car fast charger and even regular household electrical sockets, while t he boat’s light weight and advanced technical solutions let it operate for a whole day without recharging.
Margaret Hystad, owner and CEO of Viking Adventure and Manager of Cityboat, said harbour cruises around Haugesund have already begun using a leased Hyke sister boat until the new ferry is completed. Delivery is expected at the end of 2026.
“The Hyke vessel offers our guests an unforgettable experience in close contact with the surroundings, free from noise, vibrations and emissions,” said Hystad.