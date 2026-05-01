Norwegian joint venture Cityboat orders electric ferry from local builder

Cityboat, a joint venture formed by Norwegian transport companies Rødne and Viking Adventure, has placed an order for a new electric ferry that can also be used for sightseeing trips around the islands near Haugesund.

The 15-metre vessel will utilise a design developed by local transportation startup Hydrolift Smart-City Ferries, which operates under the name Hyke. Construction will take place at the Hardanger facilities of Herde Kompositt with mainly Norwegian systems and components.

The ferry will belong to the same series as Shuttle 0001, which Hyke introduced into service in the city of Fredrikstad in 2024.