VESSEL REVIEW | Shuttle 0001 – Norwegian startup places new electric commuter ferry into service

Besides promising an alternative mode of mass transit, Hyke is also making the concept available to smaller scale operators such as property developers in exclusive waterfront residential communities. The Eker Group believes having these autonomous vessels available will help free up existing land for more profitable uses.

As with other ferries developed under Hyke, the 15- by 5.7-metre (49- by 19-foot) Shuttle 0001 has space for 50 passengers, an all-electric drivetrain, and a highly-efficient hull and thermal system. Solar panels are mounted on the rooftop to supply additional electricity for the onboard systems, while the batteries will be the main source of propulsive power.