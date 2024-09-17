VESSEL REVIEW | Shuttle 0001 – Norwegian startup places new electric commuter ferry into service
Norwegian transportation startup Hydrolift Smart-City Ferries, which operates under the name Hyke, has launched a new passenger shuttle service in the city of Fredrikstad in Østfold county in eastern Norway.
The ferry connecting the communities of Bekkhus and Vaterland, the aptly named Shuttle 0001, is the first example of a new series of all-electric commuter vessels designed for operation in a number of major cities worldwide. Norway's Eker Group, via its companies Eker Design and Hydrolift, designed and built the new ferry.
The Hyke project came about in response to what the Eker Group realised was a need for an effective inner city mobility system that also guaranteed efficient land use and reduced road traffic and pollution. The project partners hope to also make the mobility solutions suitable for operators in other regions such as the Orient and the Middle East, with a target commencement date set for later this year.
Commuter vessel concept ideal for urban and coastal use
Besides promising an alternative mode of mass transit, Hyke is also making the concept available to smaller scale operators such as property developers in exclusive waterfront residential communities. The Eker Group believes having these autonomous vessels available will help free up existing land for more profitable uses.
As with other ferries developed under Hyke, the 15- by 5.7-metre (49- by 19-foot) Shuttle 0001 has space for 50 passengers, an all-electric drivetrain, and a highly-efficient hull and thermal system. Solar panels are mounted on the rooftop to supply additional electricity for the onboard systems, while the batteries will be the main source of propulsive power.
The vessel itself and its docking systems follow a standardised design so that it is compatible with existing infrastructure in its area of operations.
The exterior of the ferry is streamlined while the interior is spacious and air-conditioned. Access is possible for passengers with bicycles and even for wheelchair users and other people with limited mobility.
Ready for future installation of autonomous navigation systems
The design of the vessel itself is modular to enable the operator to deploy with a lower maximum passenger capacity should the need arise.
As with the other Hyke ferries, there is a possibility for autonomous technology to be incorporated into Shuttle 0001. The technology means that not only will the ferry be capable of safely navigating on its own even without human crews, the operator can use management software to be constantly updated on the status of the vessel.
The autonomous systems are designed to be gradually integrated to enable the operator to become more familiar with the technology before implementing it on a broader scale.
The Hyke project itself also promises to be flexible enough that the operator can easily adjust the frequency of vessel trips depending on current needs. Sailings can either be limited during off-peak periods or increased to address any rise in demand.