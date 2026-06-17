Norway's Fjord Shuttle orders hybrid tour boat from local builder

Norwegian operator Fjord Shuttle has entered into an agreement with local shipbuilder Brødrene Aa for the construction of a new tour boat fitted with a hybrid power system consisting of batteries and diesel propulsion.
The vessel is scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2027. Upon completion, it will have a capacity of 292 passengers, a speed of 19.9 knots, and the ability to operate in northern Norwegian waters during winter.
The builder said the vessel will be able to sail up to three hours on battery power alone.
Fjord Shuttle will invest NOK135 million (US$14.3 million) for the vessel's construction. The vessel will be operated under charter by Fjord Guiding, which specialises in excursions in Nordfjordeid, Måløy, and the Geirangerfjord.
Onboard facilities will include a dining area and an outdoor viewing deck. The vessel will also boast panoramic windows and improved accessibility for passengers with disabilities.
This is one of the first vessel newbuilding orders to be secured by Brødrene Aa since it emerged from bankruptcy in late 2025.