Brodrene Aa to restart operations at Hyen shipyard under new company

Efforts are underway to restart operations at the former Brødrene Aa shipyard in Hyen, Norway, following the company’s bankruptcy earlier this year.
Negotiations between the Aa family’s holding company, Brødrene Aa Eiendom, and Finnish defence group Summa Defence have concluded without an agreement. In response, Brødrene Aa Eiendom has established a new entity, Brødrene Aa Hyen, which is now being capitalised with the goal of resuming activity at the Hyen facility within the next two to three weeks.
“We are working closely with customers, suppliers, the bank, the bankruptcy estate, and support agencies — and we depend on clarifying important details in order to move forward,” said Anstein Aa, Chairman of Brødrene Aa Eiendom.
He added that operations will be restarted gradually, emphasising that the return of former employees with their experience and technical expertise is vital to the new company’s success.
The relaunch in Hyen follows the resumption of activity at Brødrene Aa’s Eikefjord site earlier this summer under Eikefjord Slipp, which has employed between forty and fifty people since August.