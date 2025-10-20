Brodrene Aa to restart operations at Hyen shipyard under new company

Efforts are underway to restart operations at the former Brødrene Aa shipyard in Hyen, Norway, following the company’s bankruptcy earlier this year.

Negotiations between the Aa family’s holding company, Brødrene Aa Eiendom, and Finnish defence group Summa Defence have concluded without an agreement. In response, Brødrene Aa Eiendom has established a new entity, Brødrene Aa Hyen, which is now being capitalised with the goal of resuming activity at the Hyen facility within the next two to three weeks.