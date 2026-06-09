Moscow's transport department opens fourth electric river ferry route

The Moscow Department of Transportation and Roadway Infrastructure Development has opened a fourth river ferry route to be served by electric commuter vessels that recently entered service in Russia's capital city.

The new Luzhniki – Kiyevsky route will connect Khamovniki, Ramenki, and Dorogomilovo, improving transport accessibility for over 30,000 residents, according to Maxim Liksutov, Moscow Deputy Mayor for Transport and Industry.

The route will run along some of Moscow’s major atheltic, cultural, and tourist attractions, including the Luzhniki Olympic Complex, Kiyevsky Railway Station, the Vorobyovy Gory nature reserve and the Novodevichy Convent, a UNESCO World Heritage site.