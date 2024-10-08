HISTORY | The memory should suffice: a famed 1950s-era ocean liner and why scrapping it seems the logical choice

There is all sorts of angst about the decision in the United States to finally put the old Atlantic liner United States out of her 55-year misery of unemployment by scuttling her to become the world’s biggest man-made reef. Nobody wants her, rusting away in their ports while ever more hair-brained ideas are dreamed up for a new and exciting career for the more than 70-year-old hull.

She may have been the world’s fastest in her day, her top speed a closely guarded secret in Cold War times, and the last word in trans-Atlantic modernity. It was said that the only piece of wood on the ship was the chopping board in the butcher’s shop – a resolute answer to the apparent flammability of passenger ships of that era.