Gotlandsbolaget reports Q1 2026 loss as seasonal low impacts results

Gotlandsbolaget reported a revenue increase to SEK621.6 million ($57.81 million) during the first quarter of 2026, though the group recorded a seasonal loss. This result saw higher sales at subsidiary Go Nordic Cruiseline drive growth despite operations remaining broadly in line with previous years.

Costs for the period rose to SEK795.5 million, primarily due to increased depreciation for Nordic Pearl and Nordic Crown. The group attributed this rise to project activity and non-recurring costs associated with its fleet.

An adjusted operating loss of SEK192.7 million was recorded, which the company stated was an expected outcome for the seasonal low. Chief Executive Officer Björn Nilsson noted that results were weighed down by depreciation and one-off project expenses.