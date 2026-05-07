Gotlandsbolaget reports Q1 2026 loss as seasonal low impacts results

Gotlandsbolaget reported a revenue increase to SEK621.6 million ($57.81 million) during the first quarter of 2026, though the group recorded a seasonal loss. This result saw higher sales at subsidiary Go Nordic Cruiseline drive growth despite operations remaining broadly in line with previous years.
Costs for the period rose to SEK795.5 million, primarily due to increased depreciation for Nordic Pearl and Nordic Crown. The group attributed this rise to project activity and non-recurring costs associated with its fleet.
An adjusted operating loss of SEK192.7 million was recorded, which the company stated was an expected outcome for the seasonal low. Chief Executive Officer Björn Nilsson noted that results were weighed down by depreciation and one-off project expenses.
Within the company's segments, Destination Gotland volumes were slightly lower due to cancellations during the New Year holiday caused by severe weather.
However, a slight increase in passenger numbers toward the end of March partially compensated for the initial decline.
Birka Gotland improved its results following operational streamlining measures implemented throughout 2025. Positive development in onboard sales per passenger helped offset a negative impact from the ship docking during the quarter.
Gotlandsbolaget entered an agreement on April 9 to acquire 30 per cent of Nordic Ferry Infrastructure for approximately €510 million ($551 million). This investment involves a partnership with Interogo Infrastructure and Lægernes Pension through the newly formed NP HoldCo.
The company will hold a 54 per cent stake in NP HoldCo, making it the largest owner while EQT Infrastructure V remains the majority owner of the infrastructure group.
Regarding domestic policy, the Swedish Government announced an investment of SEK125 million to reduce ferry and flight prices for residents of Gotland. Nilsson is waiting to see how these funds will benefit the local population during the second half of 2026.
The government also submitted a bill to the Riksdag in mid-April regarding amendments to the tonnage tax, with a final ruling scheduled for June.
Gotlandsbolaget noted that the decision will determine if the Gotland traffic public service contract for ferry operations can be integrated into a competitive Swedish tax system, expressing that a favourable outcome would allow the company to, "move the agreement for Gotland Traffic home."
Capacity on the car deck of Visby will increase by 20 per cent following the installation of a hanging deck. This upgrade aims to address high demand during the peak summer season, the company said.