Gotlandsbolaget to acquire minority stake in Nordic Ferry Infrastructure

Gotlandsbolaget, Interogo Infrastructure, and Lægernes Pension have entered into an agreement to acquire a 30 per cent stake in Nordic Ferry Infrastructure through a newly established entity, NP HoldCo. The investment is valued at approximately €510 million ($556 million).
EQT Infrastructure V will remain the majority owner of the business with a 70 per cent holding following the completion of the sale. Gotlandsbolaget is the largest shareholder in the purchasing company with a 54 per cent stake and will fund its portion of the investment using its own capital.
Nordic Ferry Infrastructure operates a network of 59 routes across Norway, Denmark, and Sweden using 101 vessels. The company remarked that its network, which includes the ferry operators Torghatten and Molslinjen, serves more than 25 million passengers annually and employs 3,200 people.
For 2024, the business generated revenues of NOK9 billion and maintained a profit margin of 31 per cent.
Chief Executive Officer of Gotlandsbolaget Björn Nilsson stated, "I am very pleased that we have been able to enter into this agreement together with Interogo Infrastructure and Lægernes Pension and I look forward to our continued cooperation."
Carsten Jensen, Chief Executive Officer of Nordic Ferry Infrastructure commented, "With EQT, we have built a stronger and a pan-Nordic company, bringing together operators into one platform with a shared strategy and culture."
The companies stated that the transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026. The investment, however, remains subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals before it can be finalised.