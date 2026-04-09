Gotlandsbolaget to acquire minority stake in Nordic Ferry Infrastructure

Gotlandsbolaget, Interogo Infrastructure, and Lægernes Pension have entered into an agreement to acquire a 30 per cent stake in Nordic Ferry Infrastructure through a newly established entity, NP HoldCo. The investment is valued at approximately €510 million ($556 million).

EQT Infrastructure V will remain the majority owner of the business with a 70 per cent holding following the completion of the sale. Gotlandsbolaget is the largest shareholder in the purchasing company with a 54 per cent stake and will fund its portion of the investment using its own capital.

Nordic Ferry Infrastructure operates a network of 59 routes across Norway, Denmark, and Sweden using 101 vessels. The company remarked that its network, which includes the ferry operators Torghatten and Molslinjen, serves more than 25 million passengers annually and employs 3,200 people.