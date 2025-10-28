Germany's HADAG orders three electric harbour ferries from local builder

The new ferries' dimensions and passenger capacities will be similar to those of three earlier hybrid vessels that SET handed over to HADAG beginning in 2024 for operation on the Elbe River.

Martin Lobmeyer, a Board Member at HADAG, said in a social media post that the new ferries will be able to operate emission-free for up to 12 hours within the Port of Hamburg and near the town of Tangermünde.

The new ferries are scheduled for delivery to HADAG in 2028. The acquisition of these ferries is in line with the operator's aim of minimising its use of diesel-powered vessels.