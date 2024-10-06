VESSEL REVIEW | Neuland – Hybrid electric ferry to serve commuter routes in Hamburg
Vessel operator HADAG, a subsidiary of German transport provider Hamburger Hochbahn, have placed a new commuter ferry into service. Sponsored by Japanese shipping company Ocean Network Express, Neuland is the first in a planned series of three vessels that HADAG will operate in the Elbe River.
The ferry has an LOA of 33.4 metres (110 feet), a beam of 8.3 metres (27 feet), an elevated wheelhouse from which the vessel may be operated by only one crewmember, and space for up to 250 passengers on main (146 passengers) and upper decks (84) with access between decks provided by a wide staircase. The exterior areas on the main deck can also accommodate bicycles while all passenger spaces are barrier-free to provide enhanced access even for individuals with limited mobility.
The ferry also boasts a hybrid electric propulsion arrangement in line with transport emission rules being enforced in the Elbe, particularly the stretch of the river that passes through the city of Hamburg.
Features for enhancing efficiency during loading and navigation
The shape of the hull, especially the bow, is narrower compared to similar vessels. This will permit navigating at the same speeds while consuming less energy.
The ferry was also designed to have a boarding area optimised for handling an increasing number of passengers. This means that passengers do not get directly into the interior or the external staircase when boarding, but to a large outdoor deck from which the flow of passengers can be distributed more quickly and without congestion. This leads to faster entry and exit and thus also lowers the fuel consumption, as the vessel will be capable of quicker turnarounds.
An electronic counting system will meanwhile ensure that no more than the maximum limit of 250 passengers will be on board the vessel at any given time.
The ferry will operate primarily on two batteries that are capable of overnight charging, though charging will be done twice a day so that electric-only sailings can be done for longer periods. The batteries will drive two Voith Schneider propellers.
Ready for future fuel modification
A diesel engine will be used mainly as backup in the event that the battery power drops below adequate levels while the vessel is still underway. The engine complies with EU Stage V requirements, which means it can generate significantly fewer CO2 emissions compared to standard diesel engines, thus further reducing the ferry’s environmental impact.
The vessel is designed to also be capable of accommodating hydrogen propulsion when it becomes more readily available in the future.
Neuland was built by German shipyard Schiffsbau- u Entwicklungsgesellschaft Tangermünde (SET). The builder claims the operation of the new ferry can help reduce exhaust emissions by as much as 70 per cent.
SET is also building sister vessels Finkenwerder and Grasbrook, which are scheduled to be handed over to HADAG before the end of the year.