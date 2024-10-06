VESSEL REVIEW | Neuland – Hybrid electric ferry to serve commuter routes in Hamburg

The ferry has an LOA of 33.4 metres (110 feet), a beam of 8.3 metres (27 feet), an elevated wheelhouse from which the vessel may be operated by only one crewmember, and space for up to 250 passengers on main (146 passengers) and upper decks (84) with access between decks provided by a wide staircase. The exterior areas on the main deck can also accommodate bicycles while all passenger spaces are barrier-free to provide enhanced access even for individuals with limited mobility.

The ferry also boasts a hybrid electric propulsion arrangement in line with transport emission rules being enforced in the Elbe, particularly the stretch of the river that passes through the city of Hamburg.