Moscow to introduce eight new electric river ferries into service this year

Eight new electric ferries will be introduced into service on the Moskva River in Russia's capital Moscow later this year, the city's mayor confirmed recently.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the eight ferries will join 31 other vessels that have been purchased thus far. All 39 vessels will belong to the same series of monohull ferries built by local shipyard Emperium.

The Moscow Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure Development will operate the new ferries on behalf of shipowner State Transport Leasing Company.