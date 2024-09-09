Washington State Ferries scraps sale of two retired vessels

In August, vessel owner Nelson Armas attempted to move the ferries Elwha and Klahowya to Ecuador, but tow equipment malfunctioned in Puget Sound. Both ferries were returned to WSF’s Eagle Harbor Maintenance Facility on Bainbridge Island.

“It’s in the best interest of Washington state, the public, and WSF to sever ties due to multiple failures to meet contractual obligations and deadlines,” said WSF Assistant Secretary Steve Nevey.