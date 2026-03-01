Eckero Group posts its best ever operating profit in 2025

Rederiaktiebolaget Eckerö (Eckerö Group) achieved its highest operating profit during 2025, driven by record-high cargo and passenger volumes across its Baltic Sea routes. The company reported that its operating profit improved by €3.2 million ($3.5 million) to reach €25.6 million for the full year.

Annual cargo volumes rose 11 per cent to 210,598 units, which the shipping group identified as the highest annual volume ever recorded for the business. A total of 3,191,322 passengers travelled on the company's vessels during the year, representing an increase of two per cent compared to 2024.

Revenue for the financial year increased by five per cent to €234.8 million. The company reported a net profit of €18.8 million, noting that the figure represents the second-best annual result in its history.