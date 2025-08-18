Godby Shipping acquires Ro-Ro vessel from Eckero
Åland-based Godby Shipping has acquired the Ro-Ro vessel Transporter from Eckerö Shipping. The delivery of the vessel is scheduled to take place between October 15 and November 22, 2025.
The company described the purchase as a strategic step in its fleet expansion and a commitment to its key customers. The 1991-built vessel has a capacity of approximately 1,250 lane metres and is suited for transporting paper and a wide range of rolling cargo, including trailers, roll trailers, trucks, and heavy machinery. Godby Shipping confirmed it will keep the vessel's name.
The Transporter is currently on a time charter to DFDS, operating on a liner trade between Norway, the UK, and Belgium. Godby Shipping will take over this time charter, which runs until the end of December 2025, and the vessel's current crew will remain on board to ensure continuity of service.
The acquisition brings Godby Shipping's operational fleet to eight vessels. The company stated its belief that there will be future demand for Ro-Ro vessels in the smaller size segment. The company's other vessels remain employed, with the Mimer on charter until December 2025, the Midas until December 2026, and the Mistral until November 2025.