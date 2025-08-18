Godby Shipping acquires Ro-Ro vessel from Eckero

Åland-based Godby Shipping has acquired the Ro-Ro vessel Transporter from Eckerö Shipping. The delivery of the vessel is scheduled to take place between October 15 and November 22, 2025.

The company described the purchase as a strategic step in its fleet expansion and a commitment to its key customers. The 1991-built vessel has a capacity of approximately 1,250 lane metres and is suited for transporting paper and a wide range of rolling cargo, including trailers, roll trailers, trucks, and heavy machinery. Godby Shipping confirmed it will keep the vessel's name.