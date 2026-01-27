Divers to be deployed in search for missing in Philippine ferry sinking

The Philippine Coast Guard will deploy divers on Tuesday to search for the remaining missing passengers after a vessel carrying more than 300 people capsized en route to the southern province of Sulu, leaving at least 18 dead.

The Department of Transportation has also suspended the entire passenger fleet of Aleson Shipping, the operator of the sunken vessel, noting the company has been involved in 32 maritime accidents.

The PCG said 316 people have been rescued, while 10 remain missing, after the Trisha Kerstin 3 sank shortly after midnight on Monday while en route to Jolo in Sulu province after departing from Zamboanga.

The cause of the sinking is still under investigation.