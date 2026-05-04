DFDS ferry damaged in berthing mishap returns to service

Danish shipping company DFDS has confirmed that one of its vessels that was damaged after it accidentally struck a berth in St Helier in Jersey earlier this year has returned to service and is once again sailing operationally.

The company said the UK-flagged fast catamaran ferry Tarifa Jet resumed operating on the St Helier-St Malo route on Friday, May 1, a little over four weeks following the accident wherein her stern made contact with the east berth at St Helier's Elizabeth Harbour.

The damage was limited to the vessel's stern, while no injuries were reported among the passengers and crew.