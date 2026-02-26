Design work begins on hydrogen-powered ferry for use in New York waters

The 28-metre ferry will be capable of transporting 150 passengers at a cruising speed of 25 knots. It will have 720 kg of stored, compressed hydrogen capacity giving, it the ability to operate on a range of routes across New York ferry networks with a full day of operational range.

Although the New York market will be its first deployment, the vessel will be equipped to operate on longer, high-frequency commuter routes in both the United States and elsewhere.

Development of the ferry is being undertaken in collaboration with local technology company and vessel owner Switch Maritime. The project has received US$2 million in grant funding provided by the New York State Government via the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

Editor's note: Hydrogen is hard to obtain, difficult and dangerous to store, highly expensive and, generally, an appalling waste of time and money just to signal what a virtuous company you are.