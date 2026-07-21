California's Catalina Express orders catamaran ferry from local builder

Los Angeles-based ferry operator Catalina Express has selected Marine Group Boat Works in Chula Vista for the construction of a new catamaran vessel.

The new ferry will form part of a US$31 million project of the Port of Los Angeles. Funding for the project will be provided by the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

The new 160-foot (50-metre) ferry will service the one-hour tourist route between Los Angeles’ Long Beach Port and Santa Catalina Island.