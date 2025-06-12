Los Angeles operator commissions design work on ferry powered by "renewable" diesel
Los Angeles operator Catalina Express has commissioned design work on a new catamaran ferry to be powered by "renewable" diesel.
The new ferry will form part of a US$31 million project of the Port of Los Angeles. Funding for the project will be provided by the California Air Resources Board (CARB).
The new 160-foot (50-metre) ferry will service the one-hour tourist route between Los Angeles’ Long Beach Port and Santa Catalina Island.
Capable of transporting up to 516 passengers across three spacious decks at speeds of up to 37 knots, the new vessel will be powered by "renewable" diesel fuel comprised of plant-based stocks.
The new vessel will be propelled by four US EPA Tier IV-compliant MTU 4000 series engines, each designed to be equipped with a diesel particulate filter once certified by the EPA, the US Coast Guard, and CARB to meet CARB commercial harbour craft regulations.
The superstructure will be resiliently mounted to reduce vibrations and noise transmitted from the hulls.
The new vessel will replace three smaller Tier II and Tier III ferries with a combined six diesel engines in the Catalina Express fleet.