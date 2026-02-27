Balearia revenue and income climbs on strong international traffic

Balearia reported a turnover of €801 million ($849 million) for the 2025 fiscal year, representing a 16 per cent increase compared to the previous period. The shipping company also saw its profit rise to €63 million, marking a 152 per cent jump as international routes bolstered its financial performance.

The company transported 6.5 million passengers and 1.6 million vehicles throughout the year. These figures represent a 15 per cent and 11 per cent increase respectively, effectively doubling the customer base over the last decade.

International traffic experienced a significant surge of 68 per cent, with nearly two million people travelling on these routes. Balearia said Morocco has established itself as the primary international market following the award of a 15-year contract for the Tarifa to Tangier City connection.