AWARDS 2025 | Best Small Inland Ferry – Le Gone & La Fenotte – OCEA

This pair of identical battery-powered electric ferries was built by French shipyard OCEA to operate commuter services on the Saône River in Lyon, France. Their efficient design lowers energy consumption, cuts emissions, boosts profitability through reduced operational costs, and ensures full recyclability at end-of-life.

The fully electric propulsion system uses podded thrusters for silent, vibration-free operation, powered by integrated large battery packs. Two diesel generators serve as backup, extending autonomy for the demanding 12-hour daily, seven-days-a-week, year-round schedule when shore charging is unavailable.

These ferries deliver zero-emission commuting with enhanced passenger comfort, making them a model for urban river transport in Europe.