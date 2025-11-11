VESSEL REVIEW | Le Gone & La Fenotte – Electric ferries to serve commuter routes on France's Saone River

The Joint Transport Authority for the Rhône and Lyon Metropolitan Area (SYTRAL Mobilités), an agency responsible for public transport in the city of Lyon in France, recently placed two new electric commuter ferries into service.

Built by local shipyard OCEA, Le Gone and La Fenotte (named after the Lyonnais slang terms for male and female residents of Lyon) will be operated by TCL on behalf of SYTRAL Mobilités.

The vessels will primarily be deployed on the route between the Lyon districts of Vaise-Industrie and Confluence with each one transporting 75 passengers plus bicycles via the Saône River as part of a newly launched service intended to enhance the city’s appeal to tourists.