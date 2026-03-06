AWARDS 2025 | Best Medium Fast Ferry – 25-metre Electric Ferry – EV Maritime

The delivery of the new ferry has led Eaglen to describe 2025 as a big year for EV Maritime, since it marked the introduction of the first vessel utilising the company's first ever design.

"After many years in the making, it was very satisfying to be able to deliver on the promises we made," he told Baird Maritime. "We have been busy welcoming guests from around the world to see the vessels and experience them up-close."

The previous year also saw EV Maritime significantly widen its project base. Eaglen explained that in 2024, the company had already entered into an agreement with a San Francisco Bay Area operator for the design of a new plug-in hybrid vessel, the first example of a 19-metre series. In 2025, the company took on two additional Bay Area operators as customers.

"We also took on new senior staff, which significantly expands our in-house capability, and we developed some really promising strategic partnerships that I’m very excited about," said Eaglen. "So business is good. We are growing, but at a pace that I think we can manage well and deliver confidently, which really is the perfect scenario for any business owner."

Eaglen added that he is also "extremely optimistic" about the future, as the market is developing in ways that he and the EV Maritime team had predicted, and around which the company designed its business model.

"The shift in focus to support local industry rather than continue with unfettered globalisation has been coming for some time, and it is the foundation on which we at EV Maritime are structuring ourselves to help boat builders around the world become electric boat builders."