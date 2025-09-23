VESSEL REVIEW | New Zealand's Auckland Transport to operate new electric ferry on inner city routes

New Zealand transport provider Auckland Transport will soon commence operational sailings of a new catamaran commuter ferry built by local shipyard McMullen and Wing.

The vessel is the first example in a new series of fast commuter ferries designed by local company EV Maritime and developed with support from the New Zealand Government. It will be one of two ferries that will enter service on the 16-kilometre (10-mile) route between downtown Auckland and the suburb of Half Moon Bay.