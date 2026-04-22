AWARDS 2025 | Best Large Fast Ferry – Warbaby Fox – One2Three Naval Architects & Strategic Marine

"They constitute the next generation of ferries we have delivered for a client to whom we have provided boats and services for 20 years," One2Three Managing Director Steve Quigley told Baird Maritime. "With a capacity to carry 550 passengers utilising a mix of internal and external seating, it is quite substantial for 40-metre-long ferries.

"The vessels do not feel overcrowded, however, as the passengers are distributed across three decks by utilising the sun deck for seating, which is a fantastic place to take in panoramic views of the Bermudan waters."

Comfortable seating is provided for all passengers with dining tables provided on the onboard kiosk. Full-height windows throughout the passenger spaces provide excellent visibility to all on board so that they can enjoy the Bermudan scenery.

"Designed to service both the commuter and tourist markets, the vessel was optimised to ensure rapid and easy passenger flow through maximising aisle widths and a wide staircase delivering passengers to the bow for boarding," said Quigley. "The bow boarding makes for quicker and easier docking, thereby saving time and cost. Provisions were also made on the foredeck for the storage of bicycles and motorbikes, offering commuters greater flexibility in their travel choices."

The superstructure is a rafted design, joined to the hull through the installation of rubber mounts. These mounts serve to isolate the hull from the noise and vibration produced in the engine room, resulting in a significantly more comfortable and pleasant ride for the passengers and crew.

"Additionally, the Z-bow hull designs benefit from our many years of hull design optimisation, resulting in industry leading efficiency and excellent seakeeping. When compared with the ferries being replaced, the fuel consumption per passenger mile is reduced by approximately 25 per cent with these new ferries, which provides a significant saving on both fuel and emissions while using tried and tested solutions."