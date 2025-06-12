AWARDS 2024 | Best Small River Cruise Ship – Viking Hathor – The Arab Contractors
The last time this writer cruised on the River Nile was half a century ago when he and his wife went for a delightful sail on an old wooden felucca from Luxor.
The skipper was as delightful as his vessel but it had no comforts whatsoever. I was reminded of that experience when reviewing this impressive 82-guest river cruise ship and its twin. Built for the fast growing Viking Cruises group, the 73-metre LOA vessels carry their 82 passengers in considerable safety and luxury.
The sights remain similar to those we enjoyed in the 1970s but the comfort levels are infinitely greater. These are very impressive ships.
"Viking Hathor is a vessel that combines modern engineering with the classic aesthetic of Nile cruising," Osama Eldesoki, Project Manager at the Arab Contractors' Shipbuilding Division, told Baird Maritime.
"It features high-efficiency propulsion systems, a shallow draught suitable for river navigation, and a luxurious interior tailored for premium guest experiences."
Eldesoki explained that there were challenges encountered during construction, particularly in relation to material supply and logistics during a period he described as economically volatile.
"We learned the importance of early procurement planning and working closely with local suppliers to avoid delays. We also improved coordination between the design and execution teams, especially concerning outfitting and vessel stability requirements."
For Eldesoki, environmental regulations and decarbonisation efforts have the most significant influence on shipbuilding today.
"There’s a growing demand for hybrid propulsion systems and shore power readiness," he said. "At the same time, increasing expectations around onboard safety, comfort, and energy efficiency are driving innovation in both design and material selection."
The previous year was a "very positive" one for the Arab Contractors, according to Eldesoki. In addition to delivering Viking Hathor, the company also expanded its shipyard capacity and witnessed rising demand for tour vessels for operation in the Nile and even in the Red Sea.
"Compared to recent years, the sector is clearly recovering and growing," Eldesoki told Baird Maritime. "We're optimistic, especially given the Egyptian Government's increasing support for maritime tourism."
Eldesoki believes the cruise industry is shifting toward, "more personalised, sustainable, and culturally immersive experiences," and that energy-efficient and hybrid propulsion systems will become more widespread along with smart systems and advanced environmental controls.
He also expects the Egyptian workboat industry will experience sustained growth driven by infrastructure expansion, port development, and energy projects.
"The market is moving toward more specialised, robust workboats made with advanced materials and automation systems," said Eldesoki. "There’s also growing interest in local production and workforce upskilling to reduce reliance on imports."
