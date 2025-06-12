AWARDS 2024 | Best Small River Cruise Ship – Viking Hathor – The Arab Contractors

The last time this writer cruised on the River Nile was half a century ago when he and his wife went for a delightful sail on an old wooden felucca from Luxor.

The skipper was as delightful as his vessel but it had no comforts whatsoever. I was reminded of that experience when reviewing this impressive 82-guest river cruise ship and its twin. Built for the fast growing Viking Cruises group, the 73-metre LOA vessels carry their 82 passengers in considerable safety and luxury.

The sights remain similar to those we enjoyed in the 1970s but the comfort levels are infinitely greater. These are very impressive ships.