Troubled French operator's expedition cruise ship to be put up for auction

An ship owned by a French cruise company currently undergoing liquidation proceedings will be put up for auction at the end of this month.

The expedition cruise ship Exploris One is set to be sold via auction in the wake of a failed attempt to sell it off under court supervision.

Originally built in 1984 as Silver Explorer, the ship was sold in 2022 to French cruise company Exploris, which was established earlier that same year.

Exploris One was originally scheduled to commence operational sailings with its new owner in 2023. However, only around 1,000 new passengers were served by the company in 2024 and 2,500 were accommodated the following year.