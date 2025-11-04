Liquidation proceedings begin for troubled French cruise operator Exploris

A court in the French city of Nantes has ordered the commencement of liquidation proceedings against local expedition cruise company Exploris just three years after it began operations.

Exploris was established in 2022 by Philippe Videau, one of the co-founders of French cruise company Ponant. Operations had originally been scheduled to commence in late 2023 with all itineraries being served by one ship, the 1984-built Silver Explorer, since renamed Exploris One.