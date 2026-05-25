Seabourn cruise ship wraps up final season prior to hand-over to new owner

The cruise ship Seabourn Sojourn has completed serving her final season with Seattle-based Seabourn Cruise Line prior to her eventual hand-over to Mitsui Ocean Cruises, a subsidiary of Japanese shipping company Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL).

The ship was acquired by MOL in early 2025. She was then chartered back from Mitsui Ocean Cruises and continued to operate all published voyages through completion of her world cruise in the middle of May 2026.

Seabourn Sojourn will be delivered to Mitsui Ocean Cruises after the charter period. Upon hand-over, the ship will be deployed by her new owner in a market that Seabourn said is "not competitive with Seabourn."